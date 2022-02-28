Equiti Group appoints Marta Ilbak as Global Head of Human Resources

Equiti Group today announced that Deliveroo’s former Head of People, Marta Ilbak, has joined the company as its Global Head of Human Resources.

Ilbak succeeds Nigel Holmes who served as Global Head of HR since Equiti Group’s inception in 2017.

Having worked in a range of HR roles in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Ilbak brings diverse experience in human resource management.

Ilbak joined Equity from Deliveroo, where she was responsible for business expansion, organisational design, and talent evaluation and development programs for human capital. In addition, she managed a major redesign of HR processes and systems in the Middle East in preparation for the company’s IPO in April 2021.