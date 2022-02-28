Equiti Group appoints Marta Ilbak as Global Head of Human Resources

Equiti Group today announced that Deliveroo’s former Head of People, Marta Ilbak, has joined the company as its Global Head of Human Resources.
Ilbak succeeds Nigel Holmes who served as Global Head of HR since Equiti Group’s inception in 2017.
Having worked in a range of HR roles in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Ilbak brings diverse experience in human resource management.
Ilbak joined Equity from Deliveroo, where she was responsible for business expansion, organisational design, and talent evaluation and development programs for human capital. In addition, she managed a major redesign of HR processes and systems in the Middle East in preparation for the company’s IPO in April 2021.
I’m very pleased to welcome Marta and excited about the initiatives she will bring to Equiti Group. I’m looking forward to Marta’s contribution to our performance and delivery culture, the continued expansion of our offices and people, as well as growth of our talent development and management initiatives.
Marta Ilbak, Global Head of Human Resources, said:
Marta Ilbak
I have been very impressed by the energy, drive and openness of the management and employees at Equiti. My goal is to drive the company’s HR agenda with purpose and passion, develop career progression opportunities and create a great place to work based on integrity, agility, and the best global HR standards.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.