Equiti Group hires IG Group’s Adrian Coxon as its new CMO

Multi-asset financial products provider, Equiti Group just announced that it has appointed Adrian Coxon as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

Prior to Equiti, Coxon has worked for IG Group, Saxo Bank and Gain Capital, managing global marketing teams and delivering campaigns across regions including the UK, EMEA, South America and China.

Equiti Group CEO, Iskandar Najjar, commented on the news:

We are tremendously pleased to welcome Adrian to Equiti Group and look forward to his valuable contribution. As a strategic hire for group, Adrian will drive initiatives to elevate Equiti’s brand and add momentum to our global growth strategy.

Coxon said:

What attracted me to Equiti was the company’s commitment to deliver excellence in every area of its business operations, from local regulation through to compliance and customer service. Operating at a global level, Equiti still maintains a local touch that’s refreshing to see. I’m excited by Equiti’s strategic vision and am looking forward to helping to deliver on its growth strategy.

LeapRate reminds that in 2018, Equiti received a brokerage license by the Jordan Securities Commission, allowing it to provide financial advisory and brokerage services in the local and international markets. Equiti also became the first online non-dealing brokerage to receive a license from Kenya’s local regulator, the Central Markets Authority.

Coxon is the latest in a number of senior hires at Equiti Group, which also include Dr Gafaar Saleh, Global Head of Growth, Mohamed Al Zuby, Chief Technology Officer, as well as Samwel Kiraka, Chief Executive Officer at EGM Securities, a subsidiary of Equiti Group.