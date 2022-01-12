Equiti Group hires Benjamin Susanna as Head of Client Retention

Equiti Group has revealed the appointment of of Benjamin Susanna as Global Head of Client Retention.

In his new position, Susanna will draw from Equiti’s Global Market Research, Data Science, and Regional Client Service department’s data to learn about the company’s clients. He will then work to develop region specific engagement initiatives to promote Equiti’s offering.

Brian Myers, CEO of Equiti Brokerage and Head of Africa region for Equiti Group, said: