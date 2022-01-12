Equiti Group hires Benjamin Susanna as Head of Client Retention

Equiti Group has revealed the appointment of of Benjamin Susanna as Global Head of Client Retention.
In his new position, Susanna will draw from Equiti’s Global Market Research, Data Science, and Regional Client Service department’s data to learn about the company’s clients. He will then work to develop region specific engagement initiatives to promote Equiti’s offering.
Brian Myers, CEO of Equiti Brokerage and Head of Africa region for Equiti Group, said:
Benjamin’s experience in client retention across some of the most competitive markets around the world will ensure our clients continue to have an exceptional experience with us this year and beyond.
Benjamin Susanna, Head of Client Retention, commented:
Every client is highly valued at Equiti and I’m very excited at the opportunity to develop a client engagement and retention strategy that will allow our clients to feel like a VIP.
In today’s global environment, traders are spoilt for choice with the large number of global brokers to choose from, with most offering similar products and services, but very few, if any, can compare to Equiti’s extensive range of client communication channels, and its dedication to client service.
Susanna led the sales and client retention teams across key markets at OANDA where he spent six years.
