Former DGCX CEO Gaurang Desai joins Equiti Group as Managing Director of Strategy

My key mission will be to support the ambitions of Equiti Group and the expansion of its global footprint, building new partnerships, adding business lines, and expanding its services portfolio.

We are very pleased to welcome Gaurang to the Equiti Group, and highly value his experience and knowledge of global best practices in the implementation of new generation products and delivery models, different aspects of licensing, and working with exchanges in regulated markets.

Desai has worked across financial exchanges, market infrastructures and with regulators for more than 25 years. He has established and managed different exchanges and built Clearing Houses/CCPs.

A founding member of the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX Group), Desai previously held the role of Chief Operating Officer for nearly ten years. Desai also established and managed the operations for the Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC). During his time there, he created an ecosystem of banks, custodians, collateral managers, warehouses, vaults, assayers, security, and network service providers to strengthen its clearing and settlement framework.

Desai became Chief Executive Officer of the DGCX Group in 2014. In that role, he led the development and execution of the company’s long-term strategy. The Group reached a lot of business milestones during Desai’s time there including authorization as a Third Country CCP (TC-CCP) by the ESMA, MAS, DFSA and the ADGM-FSRA.

He served as Advisor for Financial Markets to the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in 2018.

Equiti recently appointed Waleed Saleh as Global Head of Market Research.