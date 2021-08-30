Menu

Equiti Capital UK sees 209% rise in profit for the year

Brokers August 30, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Equiti Capital UK Limited has reported an increase in profit in the financial year ended on 31 December 2020. According to information shared with LeapRate, the firm registered $1.8 million in profit, a 209% increase from the previous year when it reached $569,000.

The company’s annual revenues reached $31 million, a 25% rise from $24.6 million in 2019. This increase in revenue was driven by a strong Equiti UK Balance Sheet, with net assets of $22.4 million.

Nigel Holmes, Acting CEO of Equiti UK and Director of the Equiti UK Board, said:

The increase in revenues and profitability can be attributed to strong risk management and controls, good governance and systems in place, and a motivated and dedicated workforce and new business, supported by volatility in the markets due to the pandemic and the global economic situation. The continued growth in headcount is in line with the strategic development plans for the company.

Equiti Capital UK sees $1.8 million in profit for the year
Share via

The company highlighted that it expects to deliver sustainable growth in the future because of its “continued investment in product development, diversification into new contracts, technical expertise and focus on our clients.” Equiti boasted a strong balance sheet and liquidity position.

During the challenging situation brought on by Covid-19, the company’s employees managed to successfully work from home.

Equiti Capital UK received a $10 million capital injection from its parent company Equiti Group to further strengthen UK arm of the firm’s balance sheet and support several strategic business expansion initiatives.

The company recently announced that Equiti Capital UK’s COO Michael Ayres has decided to leave the company.

Related News

X
Dukascopy Revenue Falls Over Half YoY, But Total Assets Rise…BrokersHowever, according to the report the company's total assets rose 9.85%. As of the end of June 2021, Liquid assets stood at CHF 33.86 million, an incre…

Equiti Capital UK sees 209% rise in profit for the year

0
X
BDSwiss explores possible German election scenarios and their impact on the fore…BrokersAdditionally, the global financial CFD services group has announced a series of free live webinars discussing the German Elections and their impact on…
Send this to a friend