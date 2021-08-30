Equiti Capital UK sees 209% rise in profit for the year

Equiti Capital UK Limited has reported an increase in profit in the financial year ended on 31 December 2020. According to information shared with LeapRate, the firm registered $1.8 million in profit, a 209% increase from the previous year when it reached $569,000.

The company’s annual revenues reached $31 million, a 25% rise from $24.6 million in 2019. This increase in revenue was driven by a strong Equiti UK Balance Sheet, with net assets of $22.4 million.

Nigel Holmes, Acting CEO of Equiti UK and Director of the Equiti UK Board, said: