Deutsche Bank’s Balbir Bakhshi appointed as CRO of LSEG

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) has announced that Balbir Bakhshi will join the Group as Chief Risk Officer and a member of the LSEG Executive Committee. At his new position, Bakhshi will report to reporting to David Schwimmer, CEO.

Bakhshi joins the LSEG from Deutsche Bank, where he is currently Group Head of Non-Financial Risk Management. He also serves on the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A. as Chair of Risk Committee. Before that, Bakhshi was Global Head of Operational Risk Management at Credit Suisse and previously held a variety of senior roles at Credit Suisse including UK Investment Banking Chief Risk Officer and Head of Market Risk.