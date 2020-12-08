Deutsche Bank’s Balbir Bakhshi appointed as CRO of LSEG

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) has announced that Balbir Bakhshi will join the Group as Chief Risk Officer and a member of the LSEG Executive Committee. At his new position, Bakhshi will report to reporting to David Schwimmer, CEO.
Bakhshi joins the LSEG from Deutsche Bank, where he is currently Group Head of Non-Financial Risk Management. He also serves on the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A. as Chair of Risk Committee. Before that, Bakhshi was Global Head of Operational Risk Management at Credit Suisse and previously held a variety of senior roles at Credit Suisse including UK Investment Banking Chief Risk Officer and Head of Market Risk.
Balbir Bakhshi commented:
I am delighted to be joining LSEG. I look forward to working with David and the wider team with a clear focus on risk management and operational resiliency across its global businesses.
Bakhshi will assume his new role at LSEG on 25 January 2021. He will be succeeding Diane Côté who has informed the Group that she intends to retire around the close of the Refinitiv transaction. Côté will step down as Chief Risk Officer when Bakhshi starts, remaining with the Group until close to ensure a seamless transition.
David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG, said:
We are delighted to welcome Balbir to LSEG. The Group will benefit greatly from his deep commercial understanding and knowledge of risk management. He will play a key role as the Group continues to develop and grow following the Refinitiv transaction. I would also like to thank Diane Côté for her significant contribution in developing our risk function and enhancing our resilience over the last eight years, and for her work on our diversity and inclusion agenda. We wish her all the best for the future.