LSEG hires Arne Staal as Head Of Research And Product Management

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has announced that Arne Staal has joined the Group as Head of Research and Product Management, Information Services.

Prior to the Group, Staal worked for the Aberdeen Standard Investments company, where he served as Global Head of Macro Systematic Strategies and Macro Risk. Staal also has a track record of innovative product development and solutions design with a focus on efficient and scalable problem-solving through data science and technology. Previous roles include Head of Product Research & Innovation at BlackRock for iShares; European Head of Index Products & Strategy at Barclays Capital; and Head of Quantitative Strategies at Standard Life Investments.

Waqas Samad, Group Director of Information Services, LSEG commented: