LSEG hires Arne Staal as Head Of Research And Product Management

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has announced that Arne Staal has joined the Group as Head of Research and Product Management, Information Services.
Prior to the Group, Staal worked for the Aberdeen Standard Investments company, where he served as Global Head of Macro Systematic Strategies and Macro Risk. Staal also has a track record of innovative product development and solutions design with a focus on efficient and scalable problem-solving through data science and technology. Previous roles include Head of Product Research & Innovation at BlackRock for iShares; European Head of Index Products & Strategy at Barclays Capital; and Head of Quantitative Strategies at Standard Life Investments.
Waqas Samad, Group Director of Information Services, LSEG commented:
I am delighted to welcome Arne to LSEG in this newly created role within the Group’s Information Services division. He brings a wealth of experience of the indexing and analytics business having held a number of senior positions across the investment industry.
I look forward to working with Arne to deliver on our strategy to be a leading provider of research, data and product working in partnership with our customers.