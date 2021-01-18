Daniel Sale joins Ziglu as marketing director

Ziglu, the personal money app and fully FCA authorised Electronic Money Institution, has announced the appointment of Daniel Sale as Marketing Director.

Sale brings to his new position at Ziglu a vast experience as a senior marketer at fintech and financial services firms, driving growth in companies. He joins the company as it continues on its course of product growth and international expansion. At his new position, Sale will be focused on further building brand awareness, market presence, customer engagement and ultimately increasing the company’s base of users.

Daniel Sale, commented: