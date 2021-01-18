Daniel Sale joins Ziglu as marketing director

Ziglu, the personal money app and fully FCA authorised Electronic Money Institution, has announced the appointment of Daniel Sale as Marketing Director.
Sale brings to his new position at Ziglu a vast experience as a senior marketer at fintech and financial services firms, driving growth in companies. He joins the company as it continues on its course of product growth and international expansion. At his new position, Sale will be focused on further building brand awareness, market presence, customer engagement and ultimately increasing the company’s base of users.
Daniel Sale, commented:
Ziglu is at the forefront of driving uptake of digital currencies, at the moment of their long-awaited breakthrough as a recognised asset class. It is genuinely exciting to be joining Ziglu as it empowers its users to dip their toes in the water and easily invest in crypto. I am very much looking forward to helping drive the awareness and continued acquisition that Ziglu’s vision and product deserves. It’s great to be joining such an accomplished team, responsible for delivering so much already, and to be a part of Ziglu’s growth story.
Mark Hipperson, Chief Executive Officer at Ziglu said:
I am delighted to welcome Daniel Sale to the Ziglu leadership team. His pedigree as an industry trailblazer, successfully building companies, will be invaluable as we build our brand internationally. The fact that we have been able to attract someone of Daniel’s calibre is a great endorsement of the strength of our service and growing reputation. Daniel will be a great addition at Ziglu and we welcome him to the incredibly talented team.
Sale joins the Ziglu following the successful close of its crowdfunding round at the end of 2020. The campaign, the largest Seedrs equity raise of 2020, was more than five times oversubscribed, and the company has now raised £11 million during last year. These funds will allow Ziglu to expand both its technology and product teams and become a truly global challenger.
Ziglu has Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) authorization as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) and is one of the first digital currency firms to be registered under the UK’s 5th Money Laundering Directive. Ziglu offers an account for the digital age, with traditional & digital currencies managed in one app. The cryptocurrency platform provides easy access to digital currencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, and Litecoin.