Cryptocurrency platform Ziglu launches P2P payments for crypto and fiat currencies

UK-based cryptocurrency platform Ziglu launched peer-to-peer payments for all currencies across the Ziglu app, following seed funding round of £5.25 million. The FCA authorised Electronic Money Institution launched earlier in June.

Peer-to-peer (P2P) payments can be used for a range of transaction from a paying dinner bill to rent. These payments allow for transfer of funds between two parties without the need for direct debits or cash. Ziglu customers can now send or receive any currency instantly from any contact within the Ziglu community.

Ziglu launched in June this year offering accessible, simple and secure access to any currency. Users of the app can instantly exchange and send their fiat and digital currencies and monitor their balances in real-time.