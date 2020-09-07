LeapRate
Cryptocurrency platform Ziglu launches P2P payments for crypto and fiat currencies

UK-based cryptocurrency platform Ziglu launched peer-to-peer payments for all currencies across the Ziglu app, following seed funding round of £5.25 million. The FCA authorised Electronic Money Institution launched earlier in June.

Peer-to-peer (P2P) payments can be used for a range of transaction from a paying dinner bill to rent. These payments allow for transfer of funds between two parties without the need for direct debits or cash. Ziglu customers can now send or receive any currency instantly from any contact within the Ziglu community. 

Ziglu launched in June this year offering accessible, simple and secure access to any currency. Users of the app can instantly exchange and send their fiat and digital currencies and monitor their balances in real-time.

 

Customer’s digital assets are insured against cyber-attacks, up to the value of £50,000 and fiat currencies are safeguarded in a segregated account with the Ziglu platform. With P2P payments, personal information is kept private, providing greater security and peace of mind.

Paying people should be instant, free and easy regardless of their location or the currency, whether that is splitting the cost of your AirBnB or sending a Bitcoin birthday present.

Ziglu is constantly improving its platform and responds to its customers’ needs by adding more more features, functionality and currencies scheduled for delivery in 2020.

