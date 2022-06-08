Ziglu teams up with ClearBank to expand banking offering

ClearBank has partnered with UK-based money app Ziglu to provide agency banking services. The loud-based clearing bank’s technological infrastructure, regulated payment rails and treasury management service have enhanced Ziglu’s banking and investment offerings, allowing it to offer virtual GBP accounts to its customers.

Through this collaboration, ClearBank powers Ziglu’s real-time processing and reporting for its GBP virtual accounts, using API and cloud-based solutions. This technology allows for products to be modified at speed in a live environment. The virtual accounts the customers of the app access to all the UK payments schemes, including real-time payments via Faster Payments.

Additionally, ClearBank’s embedded banking platform has improved operational efficiencies which allows Ziglu customer teams to resolve missing or pending payment queries, for example, significantly faster.