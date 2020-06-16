LeapRate
Cryptocurrency platform Ziglu offers easy access to crypto

Cryptocurrency June 16, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


UK-based cryptocurrency platform Ziglu launched after a successful pilot phase and a seed funding round of £5.25 million (US$6.6 million). The app is available on Apple App Store already with an Android version to follow.

Ziglu was founded by Mark Hipperson, co-founder and CTO of the pioneering challenger, Starling Bank.

In a time when consumers are seeking financial inclusion and accessibility, Ziglu is opening access to cryptocurrency. Users can instantly and easily exchange their fiat currency into digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin & Bitcoin Cash and monitor their balances in real-time.

Ziglu has designed and built a financial platform in the cloud with flexible and scalable technology, offering fair and transparent pricing with user funds held in a segregated account.

Mark Hipperson said:

Mark Hipperson, Ziglu
Mark Hipperson

This launch marks the beginning of an exciting journey for Ziglu to deliver transformational financial services for our customers. By offering immediate and safe access to best-price crypto, customers can spend, exchange and send their money, regardless of the currency, where, when and how they want.

