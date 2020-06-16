Cryptocurrency platform Ziglu offers easy access to crypto

UK-based cryptocurrency platform Ziglu launched after a successful pilot phase and a seed funding round of £5.25 million (US$6.6 million). The app is available on Apple App Store already with an Android version to follow.

Ziglu was founded by Mark Hipperson, co-founder and CTO of the pioneering challenger, Starling Bank.

In a time when consumers are seeking financial inclusion and accessibility, Ziglu is opening access to cryptocurrency. Users can instantly and easily exchange their fiat currency into digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin & Bitcoin Cash and monitor their balances in real-time.