Cboe makes senior executive promotions

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, a global market infrastructure and tradable products provider, has announced two senior executive promotions to support the company’s growth as it continues to advance on its global expansion strategy.
The company appointed Tim Lipscomb as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, and Stephanie Renner as Senior Vice President, International Finance.
Lipscomb currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Cboe Europe. As Chief Technology Officer, he will lead Cboe’s technology strategy, innovation and integration efforts globally. In his new role, he will be overseeing all of Cboe’s exchange, data and clearing platforms.
Chris Isaacson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Cboe Global Markets, said:
As Cboe expands its presence globally, the world-class technology that underpins all aspects of our businesses will remain fundamental to our success and at the core of everything we do. Tim brings a wealth of strategy and technology leadership that will take our global teams and platforms to even greater heights as we enter our next phase of growth.
Lipscomb said:
Tim Lipscomb
Cboe has built a reputation for its robust, scalable and highly reliable technology, and has a strong track record of delivering and operating best-in-class exchange and data solutions globally across multiple asset classes for our customers. The strength of our capabilities is testament to the exceptionally talented team that we have in place, and I look forward to playing a part in their continued success as we execute on our technology roadmap to drive Cboe’s future growth.
Renner, who is currently Chief Financial Officer of Cboe Europe, will lead all of Cboe‘s non-US finance functions, overseeing the company’s Canadian, European and Asia Pacific financial operations, planning, analysis and reporting.
Both, Lipscomb and Renner, executives will relocate from London to Kansas City to assume their new positions.
Brian Schell, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, said:
Our recent acquisitions and strategic initiatives have put into place the pieces to execute on Cboe’s powerful global vision, and through these recent leadership changes, we will continue to position ourselves for growth and expansion globally. Stephanie has been integral to the success of our European business over the past few years, and we are excited to elevate her into a new role with broadened, global responsibilities. We look forward to leveraging her deep expertise to further strengthen and harmonize our financial operations to help enable Cboe’s growth trajectory.
Renner said:
Stephanie Renner
Cboe is continuing to accelerate on its global expansion strategy, and I couldn’t be more excited to take on increased responsibilities to help oversee our financial operations on an international scale spanning North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. I look forward to working with our finance teams to help ensure that Cboe is well-equipped for its next phase of growth as we continue to create value for our shareholders, customers and associates around the world.
