Cboe makes senior executive promotions

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, a global market infrastructure and tradable products provider, has announced two senior executive promotions to support the company’s growth as it continues to advance on its global expansion strategy.

The company appointed Tim Lipscomb as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, and Stephanie Renner as Senior Vice President, International Finance.

Lipscomb currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Cboe Europe. As Chief Technology Officer, he will lead Cboe’s technology strategy, innovation and integration efforts globally. In his new role, he will be overseeing all of Cboe’s exchange, data and clearing platforms.

Chris Isaacson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Cboe Global Markets, said:

As Cboe expands its presence globally, the world-class technology that underpins all aspects of our businesses will remain fundamental to our success and at the core of everything we do. Tim brings a wealth of strategy and technology leadership that will take our global teams and platforms to even greater heights as we enter our next phase of growth.

Lipscomb said: