Cboe Global Markets makes changes to its senior management team

Steffy Bogdanova
March 10, 2022 9:49 am

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has announced new appointments to its senior management team. The global market infrastructure provider highlighted that the changes reflect the company’s global expansion in recent years and position it for its next phase of growth.

Ed Tilly, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and current President of Cboe Global Markets, said:

Cboe’s recent growth means it is a very different company from the one it was only a few years ago and is uniquely positioned to drive further sustainable growth and value for our clients, shareholders and employees. Through customer-led organic growth initiatives, along with M&A, we now have a truly global footprint across multiple asset classes to help capitalise on key industry trends including an increased demand for trading products and data services globally, the rise of the retail customer and ESG-focused investment.

As part of the new appointments, David Howson was promoted to President, starting on 12 May 2022. Howson currently serves as Executive Vice President at Cboe and President for Europe and Asia Pacific. For his new role, Howson will relocate from London to Chicago. He will oversee Cboe’s business lines globally, including equities, derivatives, derivatives strategy, FX, data and access solutions, listings and The Options Institute, Cboe’s educational business.

Ed Tilly has served as Cboe Global Markets’ President since January 2019, Chairman since February 2017 and as CEO and a director since May 2013.

Tilly added:

David’s promotion reflects his contribution to Cboe attaining the global position it holds today. His track record of success at Cboe speaks for itself, having overseen some of our key strategic initiatives in recent years, including both organic growth and M&A. He has spearheaded the development and execution of some of Cboe’s most innovative products, the successful asset class diversification into pan-European derivatives and our regional expansion into Asia Pacific. He will play a crucial role as Cboe continues its mission to build one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive securities and derivatives networks.

Cboe appointments

David Howson commented:

I couldn’t be more excited and honoured to take on the role of President. This is an incredibly exciting time for Cboe given the growth we have experienced over the past few years and I’m looking forward to learning from and working with all our business lines globally as we enter our next phase of growth by further expanding and harmonising the services we provide to customers around the world.

Other Management changes

Ade Cordell who is Senior Vice President and President of Cboe Netherlands, will become President, Asia Pacific. In his new role, Cordell will relocate to the region in the fourth quarter of 2022. He will continue to report to Howson.

In his new role, Cordell will oversee the business operations of Cboe Australia and Cboe Japan (formerly Chi-X Asia Pacific) and be responsible for the company’s further expansion into the region. Additionally, will continue to oversee Cboe’s European Derivatives (CEDX) business until the end of 2022 to ensure a seamless transition to a successor.

Natan Tiefenbrun will be appointed as President, Europe. He currently serves as Senior Vice President and Head of European Equities at Cboe. Tiefenbrun will continue to report to Howson. His new role will have him oversee Cboe’s UK and Amsterdam-based businesses.

Howson added:

I’m also pleased for Natan and Ade to be taking on oversight of Cboe’s European and Asia Pacific businesses, respectively, promotions which reflect the considerable impact they have had on the company in a relatively short period of time.

Cboe Global Markets recently released its trading metrics for February, reporting a record 250.9 million contracts last month across 4 options exchanges of Cboe.

