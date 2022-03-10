Cboe Global Markets makes changes to its senior management team

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has announced new appointments to its senior management team. The global market infrastructure provider highlighted that the changes reflect the company’s global expansion in recent years and position it for its next phase of growth.

Ed Tilly, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and current President of Cboe Global Markets, said:

Cboe’s recent growth means it is a very different company from the one it was only a few years ago and is uniquely positioned to drive further sustainable growth and value for our clients, shareholders and employees. Through customer-led organic growth initiatives, along with M&A, we now have a truly global footprint across multiple asset classes to help capitalise on key industry trends including an increased demand for trading products and data services globally, the rise of the retail customer and ESG-focused investment.

As part of the new appointments, David Howson was promoted to President, starting on 12 May 2022. Howson currently serves as Executive Vice President at Cboe and President for Europe and Asia Pacific. For his new role, Howson will relocate from London to Chicago. He will oversee Cboe’s business lines globally, including equities, derivatives, derivatives strategy, FX, data and access solutions, listings and The Options Institute, Cboe’s educational business.

Ed Tilly has served as Cboe Global Markets’ President since January 2019, Chairman since February 2017 and as CEO and a director since May 2013.

Tilly added: