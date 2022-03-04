Cboe sees record volumes of 250.9 million contracts in February

Cboe Global Markets has released its trading metrics for February 2022. The global market infrastructure and tradable products provider registered a record 250.9 million contracts last month across 4 options exchanges of Cboe.
Options ADV reached 13.2 million contracts in February. The recent number is strongly influenced by the strong performance of the company in 2021. The operator reported record options volumes last year as a result of a significant jump in trading activity.
Trading activity in S&P 500 Index Options also registered record performance.
In February, Global FX ADNV increased almost 15% on yearly basis. On 25 February MSCI EAFE Index (MXEA) options set a newly daily volume record with 6,793 contracts traded that day.
Cboe BIDS Canada, Cboe’s new Canadian equities block-trading offering, successfully launched on February 1 with strong buy-side demand. Cboe Periodic Auctions reported record ADNV traded of €2.0 billion in February, beating the previous record of €1.9 billion ADNV traded in January 2022.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.