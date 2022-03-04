Cboe sees record volumes of 250.9 million contracts in February

Cboe Global Markets has released its trading metrics for February 2022. The global market infrastructure and tradable products provider registered a record 250.9 million contracts last month across 4 options exchanges of Cboe.

Options ADV reached 13.2 million contracts in February. The recent number is strongly influenced by the strong performance of the company in 2021. The operator reported record options volumes last year as a result of a significant jump in trading activity.

Trading activity in S&P 500 Index Options also registered record performance.