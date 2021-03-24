Catherine Clay to head newly created data and access solutions division at Cboe

Market operator and global trading solutions provider Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has promoted Catherine Clay to Executive Vice President. She was previously Senior Vice President, Information Solutions at the company.

Cboe also announced that Clay will lead a newly created Data and Access Solutions division. She was also appointed to Cboe’s Executive leadership team.

The new Data and Access Solutions unit integrates Cboe’s suite of data solutions, analytics and indices, with its market data services offerings, to build an optimized global offering. The company’s market data services, which include real-time, historical and derived data sets, along with equities, options, futures and FX data, will be made available through this new division, providing customers more efficient access to Cboe’s full suite of data services.

Cboe’s new division also unifies the sales teams, providing customers with a single point of contact for all of these services.