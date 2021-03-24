Catherine Clay to head newly created data and access solutions division at Cboe

Market operator and global trading solutions provider Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has promoted Catherine Clay to Executive Vice President. She was previously Senior Vice President, Information Solutions at the company.
Cboe also announced that Clay will lead a newly created Data and Access Solutions division. She was also appointed to Cboe’s Executive leadership team.
The new Data and Access Solutions unit integrates Cboe’s suite of data solutions, analytics and indices, with its market data services offerings, to build an optimized global offering. The company’s market data services, which include real-time, historical and derived data sets, along with equities, options, futures and FX data, will be made available through this new division, providing customers more efficient access to Cboe’s full suite of data services.
Cboe’s new division also unifies the sales teams, providing customers with a single point of contact for all of these services.
Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Cboe Global Markets commented:
Over the last six years, Cathy’s strategic vision for growing the Information Solutions business has been instrumental to our efforts to build a more expansive suite of data analytics, market intelligence and execution services. Her expertise in integrating the company’s client-facing technologies into our full suite of information solutions services has helped create a high-value offering for our customers. I am fully confident she will bring this same leadership to her role overseeing our new Data and Access Solutions division, as we look to grow the business and our market data offering globally.
Catherine Clay, Executive Vice President, Data and Access Solutions at Cboe Global Markets, said:
This is an exciting time at Cboe as we continue to diversify and expand our products, services and technology offerings on a global scale and I am excited to lead this new division. Our goal is to optimize efficiency and delivery of our information solutions to market participants across the globe and we believe this holistic approach will bring significant value to our customers. Ultimately, we aim to deliver a seamless experience for customers by providing one single source of market data, analytics and trading resources.
Catherine Clay has been with the company since 2015. As Senior Vice President, Information Solutions, she has helped clients better understand and access Cboe’s market data and analytics, execution services and index businesses. She has led the integration of several acquisitions into the information solutions business line.
Clay started her career in Interactive Brokers’ market-making unit, Timber Hill, as a clerk. She then progressed to director of floor trading and operations. Clay left Timber Hill in 2006 to co-found Thales LLC, a market-making firm on the NYSE Options Floor and on the OneChicago single stock futures exchange. In 2010 she joined LiveVol, Inc. as Chief Strategy Officer. Cboe then acquired LiveVol in 2015 and Clay held the position of Chief Executive Officer. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science from the University of Colorado.