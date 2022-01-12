CAPEX.com appoints Andreas Lambrou as group CFO

Global multi-licensed broker CAPEX.com announced the appointment of Andreas Lambrou as Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Lambrou has more than 12 years of financial industry experience. He has worked in exec positions for well-established brands in the field. Lambrou has also set up Finance teams in multiple jurisdictions and has worked with banking institutions and payment providers around the world.
Wasim Zayed, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd, commented:
With his vast expertise and know-how, Andreas will help develop our financial strategies for 2022 and beyond, contributing to our brand’s growth through enhanced finance procedures, cost optimization, and significant revenue increase.
Prior to CAPEX.com, Lambrou served as Group Head of Accounting and Finance at HF Markets for over 5 years. He has also worked for companies licensed by DFSA in Dubai and FSC in Mauritius. Lambrou has experience in corporate reporting for publicly listed businesses.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.