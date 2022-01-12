CAPEX.com appoints Andreas Lambrou as group CFO

Global multi-licensed broker CAPEX.com announced the appointment of Andreas Lambrou as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Lambrou has more than 12 years of financial industry experience. He has worked in exec positions for well-established brands in the field. Lambrou has also set up Finance teams in multiple jurisdictions and has worked with banking institutions and payment providers around the world.

Wasim Zayed, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd, commented: