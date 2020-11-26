Can Pamir joins Financial Commission’s dispute resolution committee

The Financial Commission has announced the appointment of Can Pamir, founder and CEO of Pamir Consulting, to its Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC).
Pamir is the latest industry expert to join the Financial Commission’s DRC. The committee consists of a diverse panel of industry professionals, who follow a non-bias protocol to process and resolve complaints from our members’ clients.
Financial Commission Chief Operating Officer, Nikolai Isayev commented:
We are happy to welcome Can to our dispute resolution team. Given his extensive experience in the industry, particularly in education and marketing, and geographically in the Middle East region, he will be a valuable asset to the Dispute Resolution Committee in helping us continue our commitment to trader education and transparency for brokers.