Can Pamir joins Financial Commission’s dispute resolution committee

Executives November 26, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


The Financial Commission has announced the appointment of Can Pamir, founder and CEO of Pamir Consulting, to its Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC).

Pamir is the latest industry expert to join the Financial Commission’s DRC. The committee consists of a diverse panel of industry professionals, who follow a non-bias protocol to process and resolve complaints from our members’ clients.

Financial Commission Chief Operating Officer, Nikolai Isayev commented:

We are happy to welcome Can to our dispute resolution team. Given his extensive experience in the industry, particularly in education and marketing, and geographically in the Middle East region, he will be a valuable asset to the Dispute Resolution Committee in helping us continue our commitment to trader education and transparency for brokers.

Can Pamir is an expert in finance and marketing.  After assuming various technical and executive roles in IFC-World Bank, Finansbank, and İş Investment and serving for over 20 years in the banking and finance industry, Pamir has established his own consultancy company – the Pamir Consulting, based in Istanbul Turkey.

The company employs a large base of consultants and focuses on long-term financing facilities from international institutions, FDI’s in Turkey, fintech solutions and improvements in marketing & branding.  Pamir has been teaching different marketing and finance classes in prominent institutions in Turkey, including Bilkent, Bilgi, Kadir Has and Middle East Technical Universities. He also has various publications in international academic journals.

Can Pamir joins Financial Commission’s dispute resolution committee

