IC Markets becomes latest member of the Financial Commission

The Financial Commission today revealed IC Markets as its new approved Member.

IC Markets is the latest online brokerage to join the self-regulatory organization. The new addition in its ranks demonstrates the growing interest and demand for independent external dispute resolution (EDR) services among the industry’s leading FX industry participants.

According to the official announcement, the status of an Approved Broker Members of IC Markets took effect on 24 November 2021. This membership grants the brokerage and its customers access to a wide range of services and membership benefits such as protection for up to €20,000 per client, backed by the Financial Commission’s Compensation Fund.