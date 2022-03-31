Broadridge hires Mike Sleightholme to lead its Asset Management Solutions Business

Global Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) today revealed the appointment of Mike Sleightholme as President of its Asset Management Solutions business.
In his new role, Sleightholme will be responsible for driving Broadridge’s global asset management business growth, the strategic execution of client and market-focused solutions, and world-class service delivery
Tom Carey, Broadridge’s President of Global Technology and Operations, said:
Tom Carey Source: LinkedIn
Mike brings to Broadridge extensive experience in driving business transformation and growth through innovation and a client-centric approach. He’s a strong addition to our leadership team and his work will help us further develop the solutions that have enabled our clients to maximize transparency and automation in the investment management and private lending process.
Mike Sleightholme, President of Broadridge Asset Management Solutions, added:
Broadridge’s investments in emerging technologies like blockchain and AI, and its focus on digitizing operations for investment management clients were key reasons I was drawn to the role. I look forward to working with clients to help them achieve their goals, and to facilitating the next phase of Broadridge’s business growth.
Sleightholme most recently served at SS&C Technologies, where he spent 5 years, as CEO and General Manager of its DST Systems business. Before that he was in several senior leadership positions at Citigroup for 24 years. At Citigroup, he was Hedge Fund Services for seven years and led the sale of that business to SS&C, as well as the subsequent integration.
Brian Crowley, who was Interim President of Broadridge Asset Management Solutions, was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Asset Management business. In this position, he will report directly to Sleightholme. Crowley will be responsible for the successful execution of the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of the business.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.