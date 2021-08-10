UBS joins Broadridge’s Distributed Ledger Repo platform

Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., has onboarded UBS onto its transformative distributed ledger repo (DLR) platform. The blockchain-enabled platform allows early participants to accelerating their digital journey and benefit from reduced risk and operational costs as well as enhanced liquidity.

UBS’ addition builds on the success of the platform and accelerates the expansion of the DLR network, leveraging Broadridge’s fixed income platform that processes more than $6 trillion in average daily volume and includes 20 of the 24 primary dealers.

Paul Chiappetta, Americas Chief Operating Officer of Group Treasury at UBS AG, said: