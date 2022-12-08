BidX Markets appoints Shaun French as their new Research Analyst – Multi Asset

Global multi-asset liquidity provider BidX Markets has added Shaun French to its team as their new Research Analyst – Multi Asset.

In his new role, French will be based in Dubai. He will oversee the research department where daily financial market and global news will be packaged into easily digestible and engaging snippets.

French brings to his new position at BidX Markets more than a decade of financial services experience. He has held roles with the Royal Bank of Scotland, RELX and Barclays Investment Bank. Most recently, he was helping clients with portfolio optimization and risk management. French’s expertise covers multiple asset classes, such as energy commodities, renewables, petrochemicals and more recently FX, commodities, indices, metals, equities, rates and credit.