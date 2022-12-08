BidX Markets appoints Shaun French as their new Research Analyst – Multi Asset

Global multi-asset liquidity provider BidX Markets has added Shaun French to its team as their new Research Analyst – Multi Asset.
In his new role, French will be based in Dubai. He will oversee the research department where daily financial market and global news will be packaged into easily digestible and engaging snippets.
French brings to his new position at BidX Markets more than a decade of financial services experience. He has held roles with the Royal Bank of Scotland, RELX and Barclays Investment Bank. Most recently, he was helping clients with portfolio optimization and risk management. French’s expertise covers multiple asset classes, such as energy commodities, renewables, petrochemicals and more recently FX, commodities, indices, metals, equities, rates and credit.
Robert Brown, Head of Strategic Development at BidX Market, said:
BidX Markets is constantly evolving and in order to keep up with client demand, we have seen the need to provide our clients with access to daily research & analysis. We are very pleased to welcome Shaun to the BidX Markets Team. We believe with his background in the Financial Markets and being based in Dubai, he will be able to provide our clients with access to outstanding research, while also being in a great location to help support our international clients base which is growing at a rapid pace.
Shaun French, BidX Markets’ Research Analyst, commented:
I’m delighted to be joining BidX Markets, a firm which is well known for being one of the best liquidity providers for Spot and CFDs of FX, metals, indices, and digital assets. I was drawn to the firm because of their strong reputation of running the business with transparency and integrity whilst providing the highest level of service to clients. I believe my market analysis will add further value to an already extremely comprehensive service offering.
BidX has recently made significant new appointments as part of their expansion strategy. Earlier in August, the company appointed James Roddy as Head of Institutional Sales.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.