Saxo Bank’s FX volume falls 13% MoM in October

Saxo Bank has released its trading results for October 2022. The Denmark-headquartered financial services provider registered a monthly decline in forex trading and sections of the market.

Last month, the total trading volume came in at $432 million. This was a 2.7% decline from September’s $444 million. On yearly basis, however, the trading volumes were 32.7% higher than October 2021.

The platform saw forex trading volume of $127.9 billion in October, registering a 12.8% drop compared to previous month’s $146.7 billion. However, the numbers jumped 13.2% on yearly basis.