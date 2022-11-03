Saxo Bank’s FX volume falls 13% MoM in October

The brokerage firm reported that demand in Equities picked up during last. The volume in October was $432.2 billion, gaining 3.5% compared to September. On yearly basis, the asset class registered a surge of 47.9%.
Fixed income instruments brought in $11.4 million registering a 8.6% increase compared to the previous month. The demand for commodities declined 7.8% compared to the previous month at $36.4 million.
Saxo recently announced that it intends to become a public company through a merger with the blank-check company Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited (DCAC).
The brokerage firm reported earlier in October that Mette Ingeman Pedersen is leaving the Saxo and Mads Dorf Petersen has been appointed to take his place as interim Chief Financial Officer.
