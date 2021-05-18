Advanced Markets appoints Samer Mourched as CEO of Bermuda and Emerging Markets

Institutional foreign exchange liquidity and prime-of-prime service provider Advanced Markets, has today announced Samer Mourched has joined the company as CEO of the newly established Bermuda arm of the company.
Mourched will also lead the group’s Emerging Markets strategy and expand further the firm’s product and market reach within developing regions.
The appointment follows the recent investment round announced by Forexify and Corbel Capital Partners joining shareholders Macquarie Group and GFI Group LLC.
Samer Mourched, CEO of Bermuda and Emerging Markets at Advanced Markets added:
I’m extremely excited about joining Advanced Markets for the next phase of the brokers growth journey and supporting the firm’s expansion into new markets alongside its team of notable industry leaders.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Anthony Brocco, Founder and CEO of the Advanced Markets group commented:
Samer Mourched is a longstanding industry veteran. With more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry he is the perfect fit for this role and is an invaluable asset to the firm in executing our next level of global expansion plans. We are well established in many markets including the US, Europe and the APAC region so adding Emerging Markets to our strategy is a natural progression toward becoming the leading broker in the foreign exchange and CFD trading industry.
Advanced Markets has continued its growth trajectory since it was founded in 2006, due to the broker’s strong leadership and continued technological advancements within its trading infrastructure
With the strategic hire of Samer Mourched, the company will continue to expand its worldwide reach offering its clients entry to the firm’s Direct Market Access/Straight Through Processing (DMA/STP) model and low-latency trading infrastructure.