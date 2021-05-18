Advanced Markets appoints Samer Mourched as CEO of Bermuda and Emerging Markets

Institutional foreign exchange liquidity and prime-of-prime service provider Advanced Markets, has today announced Samer Mourched has joined the company as CEO of the newly established Bermuda arm of the company.

Mourched will also lead the group’s Emerging Markets strategy and expand further the firm’s product and market reach within developing regions.

The appointment follows the recent investment round announced by Forexify and Corbel Capital Partners joining shareholders Macquarie Group and GFI Group LLC.

Samer Mourched, CEO of Bermuda and Emerging Markets at Advanced Markets added: