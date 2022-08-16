IC Markets announce the release of series two of their IC Your Trade Podcast

Series 2 of IC Your Trade Podcast is a twelve-episode series that goes into themes such as Interest Rates and what happens if the cost of borrowing rises, for example. It looks at tech companies and ponders the question if they are too big to fall. The series further discusses how Reddit investors impact markets.

Sydney-based forex and CFDs broker IC Markets has revealed series two of their market-driven podcast, IC Your Trade. The podcast is produced by Bloomberg Media Studios. The second edition will discuss current economic events, examine the opportunities and the pitfalls from key issues which are affecting the market.

According to IC Markets, official announcement shared with LeapRate, new episodes are released every fortnight as Vodcast and Podcast on IC Markets’ Youtube Channel and all major streaming platforms, starting 17th August 2022.

Host of the podcast is Pamela Ambler, an investment intelligence and strategy advisor. Ambler has a career as a business and finance presenter for leading financial broadcasters, such as China Business Asia and Bloomberg. Each episode will also feature a leading expert in finance and economics. Leading the series are Richard Koo, Chief Economist of Nomura Research Institute and Zak Mir, CEO of Lift Global Ventures.

The first episode of the series is on ‘Interest Rates – The sugar hit is ending, what happens when interest rates rise?’ It will be followed by Tech companies – Too big to fall? Are Tech CEOS the new world leaders, and can their words move markets?’

IC Markets recently announced becoming an Official Global Partner for the Rugby World Cup Sevens.