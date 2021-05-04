USGFX rebrands to United Strategic International

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
The announcement said:
As we were managing the crisis in 2020, we had developed into a brand-new concept for the business and took the inspiration into forming our new name. We would like to present ourselves again with a better strategy and a more comprehensive vision through branding communication. Moreover, United Strategic Group would like to redefine our role in forex market. We’re devoted not only in building a user-friendly trading environment but also in designing intelligent trading modes. We’ll always be your trusted trading partner.