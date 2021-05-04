USGFX rebrands to United Strategic International

Union Standard International Group has announced that it is changing their name changing our name to United Strategic International Group.

The brokerage firm is currently is in the middle of liquidation in Australia and its licensed entities operate in United Kingdom, South Africa, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Group subsidiaries will also rebrand as United Strategic International LLC (USG SV), United Strategic International (Pty) Ltd (USG SA), and United Strategic International Limited (USG UK).