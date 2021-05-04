Menu

USGFX rebrands to United Strategic International

Brokers May 4, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Union Standard International Group has announced that it is changing their name changing our name to United Strategic International Group.

The brokerage firm is currently is in the middle of liquidation in Australia and its licensed entities operate in United Kingdom, South Africa, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Group subsidiaries will also rebrand as United Strategic International LLC (USG SV), United Strategic International (Pty) Ltd (USG SA), and United Strategic International Limited (USG UK).

The announcement said:

As we were managing the crisis in 2020, we had developed into a brand-new concept for the business and took the inspiration into forming our new name. We would like to present ourselves again with a better strategy and a more comprehensive vision through branding communication. Moreover, United Strategic Group would like to redefine our role in forex market. We’re devoted not only in building a user-friendly trading environment but also in designing intelligent trading modes. We’ll always be your trusted trading partner.

The rebranding of the company follows the controversy in the company’s Australian arm. The company entered into voluntary administration on 8 July 2020 and later that month the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) suspended its Australian Financial Services (AFS) license.

Following the liquidation of its Australian unit, the USG Group moved its headquarters from Sydney to the FCA regulated USG UK and its office in London.

X
