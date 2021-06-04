Soe Hein Min reappointed as United Strategic International director

United Strategic International Group has released details surrounding the re-appointment of former owner Soe Hein Min. According to a filing on Companies House, the London-based brokerage group has only recently rebranded itself from Union Standard International Group (USGFX) and has now welcomed Min to its board of directors. Soe Hein Min, a national of Burma, reportedly joined the board in the middle of the week.

Min was known for having stepped down from his board duties back in October 2020 following controversial events and stances. The liquidator of the broker’s Australia- based firm named Min specifically as a figurehead that prevented it from investigating USGFX’s financial position and company affairs, with Min going on to reject court orders that required him to release any platform data to the liquidators in question.

Min’s previous resignation from his leadership duties at the firm was viewed as a tactical step in keeping the company clean from any unnecessary controversies. Yet, his relatively swift re-appointment suggests that the owner is, in fact, unwilling to resign complete control of the broker group’s operations. Min now makes up one of two company directors, meaning his voice is guaranteed to be amplified within daily protocol and decision making.