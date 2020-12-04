USGFX expects delay in refunding its Australian clients

The FX broker USGFX issued a statement today stating the company would be unable to refund all the stuck client funds by the end of 2020, as previously planned.
The brokerage explained that the delay was caused by the regulator and the restrictions put in place.
The statement said:
USG has been working very hard to process the withdrawals but unfortunately this has proven to be a slower process than initially anticipated due to the restrictions put in place by the regulator. It is now apparent that not all clients will receive their full withdrawal amount by the previously stated target of the end of the year.