Tradeweb sees ADV rise of 9.9% in 2022 to $1.13 trillion

Global operator of electronic marketplaces Tradeweb Markets Inc. has released its financial trading metrics for December 2022, the fourth quarter and the full year.

The NASDAQ-listed company’s trading volume for last month fell 8.6% MoM to $21.2 trillion, compared to November’s $23.2 trillion. During last month, the average daily volume (ADV) stood at $1.02 trillion, down by 9.7% on monthly basis. Compared to December 2021, the numbers increased 11.6%

According to the official press release, the fourth quarter’s ADV were down 4.1% YoY to $1.07 trillion, however for the full year, the figure rose 9.9% to $1.13 trillion.