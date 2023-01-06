Tradeweb sees ADV rise of 9.9% in 2022 to $1.13 trillion

Global operator of electronic marketplaces Tradeweb Markets Inc. has released its financial trading metrics for December 2022, the fourth quarter and the full year.
The NASDAQ-listed company’s trading volume for last month fell 8.6% MoM to $21.2 trillion, compared to November’s $23.2 trillion. During last month, the average daily volume (ADV) stood at $1.02 trillion, down by 9.7% on monthly basis. Compared to December 2021, the numbers increased 11.6%
According to the official press release, the fourth quarter’s ADV were down 4.1% YoY to $1.07 trillion, however for the full year, the figure rose 9.9% to $1.13 trillion.
Despite a complex backdrop of inflation, rates volatility, geopolitical risk and a strong U.S. dollar, we saw an increase of nearly 10 percent in our average daily volumes year-over-year in 2022. While rates volumes reflected these headwinds in the early part of the fourth quarter, we finished the year with a strong December across our global platform. The growth we experienced was broad-based across our markets, and reflected stronger client engagement in an array of tools and protocols including portfolio trading, request-for-quote (RFQ) and request-for-market (RFM).
During the fourth quarter and the full year, however, Tradeweb recorded significant gains in rates, credit, equities and money markets asset classes.
In FY22, Tradeweb’s rates market ADV came in at $684.7 billion, up by 7.3%YoY but recorded a decline in the fourth quarter of 13.7% to $629.2 billion ADV.
Credit markets registered increase in the final quarter, as well as the full year with ADV rising 15.2% to $21.6 billion and a 28.8% jump to $27.7 billion, respectively.
The equities market rose 7.8% to $17.2 billion ADV in the fourth quarter and 13.4% to $17.8 billion ADV during last year.
The money market recorded $400.9 billion ADV, improving by 14.3% in Q4 and registered 13.2% rise to $399.203 billion ADV in FY22
