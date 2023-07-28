Tradeweb’s Q2 net income jumps 25% to $101.9 million

In Q2 2023, adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 52.5% and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $163.1 million. In comparison, for the same period during the prior year, these numbers were 52.4% and $155.6 million respectively.
Tradeweb also reported $0.42 diluted earnings per share for the latest quarter and $0.52 adjusted diluted earnings per share. The company declared $0.09 per share quarterly cash dividend and $7.6 million of shares repurchased.
Billy Hult, CEO of Tradeweb:
Billy Hult
Market conditions steadily improved during the second quarter, with our business performing well against a backdrop of mixed markets. We produced double digit revenue growth across global government bonds, U.S. and European Credit, equity derivatives, and money markets.
Earlier in May, Tradeweb signed an agreement to acquire Yieldbroker, an Australian trading platform for Australian and New Zealand government bonds and interest rate derivatives for A$125 million.
