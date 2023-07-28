Tradeweb’s Q2 net income jumps 25% to $101.9 million

The global operator of electronic marketplaces, Tradeweb Markets Inc., has released its financial trading metrics for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on 30 June.

The NASDAQ-listed company’s quarterly revenues increased 4.5% to $310.6 million compared to the second quarter of the previous year.

According to the official press release, the second quarter’s ADV were up 10.2% YoY to $1.3 trillion.