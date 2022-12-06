Tradeweb’s November trading volume reaches $23.2 trillion

The ADV also dropped by 3.7% in November, compared to the same period in 2021.

During last month, the average daily volume (ADV) stood at $1.13 trillion, up by 7.6% on monthly basis.

The NASDAQ-listed company’s trading volume for the period rose by 8.9% MoM, reaching $23.2 trillion, compared to October ‘s $21.3 trillion.

Global operator of electronic marketplaces Tradeweb Markets Inc. has released its monthly trading metrics for November 2022.

Tradeweb Markets also announced a share repurchase program, which was approved by its board of directors.

The broker authorized the repurchase of $300 million in shares of its Class A common stock.

The official announcement further detailed that the program has no termination date and can be discontinued at any time.

Sara Furber, Chief Financial Officer, Tradeweb, commented:

We believe this share repurchase program is a timely and appropriate use of capital resources, reflecting the Board’s and management’s confidence in our business, the company’s strong balance sheet, and the strong cash-generative nature of our business.