Tradeweb announces promotion of Billy Hult to CEO

Steffy Bogdanova
January 3, 2023 1:10 pm

Tradeweb Markets Inc., the global operator of electronic marketplaces, has announced changes to its leadership team. Billy Hult was elevated to Chief Executive Officer of the company and Thomas Pluta has become its President. The announcement added that both of them will also continue on the Board of Directors.

Hult succeeds Lee Olesky as CEO as he is retiring from the leadership position and continue to serve as non-executive Chairman of the Board.

Having joined the company in 2000, Hult played a pivotal role in Tradeweb’s evolution. He has served as President of the company since 2008.

During his time with the company, he has spearheaded the development of several of Tradeweb’s most successful marketplaces, including mortgages and wholesale electronic trading. Hult has been a strong proponent of connecting liquidity providers and investors across retail, wholesale and institutional markets. Furthermore, he has played a key role in many Tradeweb acquisitions, including Hilliard Farber (2008), Rafferty Capital Markets (2011), J.J. Kenny Drake (2011) and Nasdaq’s former eSpeed platform for electronic bond trading (2021).

Hult commented:

We’re entering into an exciting new era for Tradeweb. While we’ve planted our flag as innovators in electronifying markets, there are enormous opportunities to make markets more efficient and for Tradeweb as a company to realize meaningful and sustained growth. This leadership team represents a strong combination of Tradeweb veterans and newer additions to the team, and we are energized to help our clients and partners navigate these complex markets.

Pluta joined Tradeweb last year and has served on the Board since 2017. He joined the company from JP Morgan, where he spent almost 27 years and was most recently Global Head of Linear Rates Trading and Co-Head of North America Rates Trading.

In his new role as President announced in July, Pluta oversees all aspects of the company with direct responsibility for U.S. Institutional Fixed Income and Equities, Dealerweb and Tradeweb Direct, as well as Risk and Compliance.

