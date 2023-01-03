Tradeweb announces promotion of Billy Hult to CEO

Tradeweb Markets Inc., the global operator of electronic marketplaces, has announced changes to its leadership team. Billy Hult was elevated to Chief Executive Officer of the company and Thomas Pluta has become its President. The announcement added that both of them will also continue on the Board of Directors.

Hult succeeds Lee Olesky as CEO as he is retiring from the leadership position and continue to serve as non-executive Chairman of the Board.

Having joined the company in 2000, Hult played a pivotal role in Tradeweb’s evolution. He has served as President of the company since 2008.

During his time with the company, he has spearheaded the development of several of Tradeweb’s most successful marketplaces, including mortgages and wholesale electronic trading. Hult has been a strong proponent of connecting liquidity providers and investors across retail, wholesale and institutional markets. Furthermore, he has played a key role in many Tradeweb acquisitions, including Hilliard Farber (2008), Rafferty Capital Markets (2011), J.J. Kenny Drake (2011) and Nasdaq’s former eSpeed platform for electronic bond trading (2021).