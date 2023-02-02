Tradeweb reports $23.2 trillion in trading volume in January

Additionally, Tradeweb Markets released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

During last month, the average daily volume (ADV) stood at $1.15 trillion, registering a 12.8% increase on monthly basis. Compared to January 2021, the ADV grew 2.8%

The NASDAQ-listed company’s trading volume for the period rose by 9.4% MoM, reaching $23.2 trillion, compared to December‘s $21.2 trillion.

Global operator of electronic marketplaces Tradeweb Markets Inc. has released its monthly trading metrics for January 2022.

According to the official figures, the quarterly revenue reached $293.0 million, up by 5.8% on yearly basis. The average daily volume for the last three months of the year came in at $1.1 trillion, falling 4.1% YoY.

Net income for the quarter jumped by 65% to $99 million. The uptick was attributed to lower tax expense related to changes in our deferred tax assets and an increase in interest income.

Q4 EBITDA stood at $154.7 million, registering adjusted EBITDA margin of 52.8%, compared to $140.1 million and 50.6%, respectively in Q4 2021.

Billy Hult, CEO of Tradeweb:

Tradeweb reported its 23rd consecutive year of revenue growth in 2022. The breadth of our business played an important role in these results, as we helped clients navigate interest rate volatility, geopolitical risk, a strong U.S. dollar and fear of a global recession. While this environment created some headwinds for rates trading in the fourth quarter, improved liquidity in December helped drive year-over-year ADV growth for the month in government bonds and swaps.

Tradeweb started 2023 with the promotion of Billy Hult to CEO and Thomas Pluta became its President.

Hult added: