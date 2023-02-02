Tradeweb reports $23.2 trillion in trading volume in January

Global operator of electronic marketplaces Tradeweb Markets Inc. has released its monthly trading metrics for January 2022.
The NASDAQ-listed company’s trading volume for the period rose by 9.4% MoM, reaching $23.2 trillion, compared to December‘s $21.2 trillion.
During last month, the average daily volume (ADV) stood at $1.15 trillion, registering a 12.8% increase on monthly basis. Compared to January 2021, the ADV grew 2.8%
Additionally, Tradeweb Markets released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
According to the official figures, the quarterly revenue reached $293.0 million, up by 5.8% on yearly basis. The average daily volume for the last three months of the year came in at $1.1 trillion, falling 4.1% YoY.
Net income for the quarter jumped by 65% to $99 million. The uptick was attributed to lower tax expense related to changes in our deferred tax assets and an increase in interest income.
Q4 EBITDA stood at $154.7 million, registering adjusted EBITDA margin of 52.8%, compared to $140.1 million and 50.6%, respectively in Q4 2021.
Billy Hult, CEO of Tradeweb:
Billy Hult
Tradeweb reported its 23rd consecutive year of revenue growth in 2022. The breadth of our business played an important role in these results, as we helped clients navigate interest rate volatility, geopolitical risk, a strong U.S. dollar and fear of a global recession. While this environment created some headwinds for rates trading in the fourth quarter, improved liquidity in December helped drive year-over-year ADV growth for the month in government bonds and swaps.
Tradeweb started 2023 with the promotion of Billy Hult to CEO and Thomas Pluta became its President.
Hult added:
I am thrilled to take the helm as CEO and to welcome Tom Pluta as Tradeweb’s new President. Our leadership team and employees are energized for the next wave of growth, and we believe we’re well positioned to continue to drive growth and increase market share.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.