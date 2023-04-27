Tradeweb plans to acquire electronic trading platform Yieldbroker

Tradeweb is in advanced discussions to acquire Yieldbroker, a leading Australian government bond and interest rate derivatives trading platform covering the institutional, wholesale, and primary markets. Tradeweb anticipates that the acquisition would be an all-cash transaction with a purchase price of AUD 125 million.

Global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, Tradeweb Markets Inc., today announced its intensions to acquire Australian trading platform, Yieldbroker.

The official announcement detailed that the deal will leverage both firms’ trading solutions and industry experience to create more liquid, transparent and efficient fixed income markets.

Through the acquisition, Yieldbroker will gain access to domestic client network, including superannuation funds, as well as Tradeweb’s global multi-asset platform, liquidity and technology.

The companies also believe that Tradeweb customers worldwide would benefit from increased liquidity, pre-trade transparency, and coverage of the Australian and New Zealand debt capital markets. Additionally, this acquisition would possibly help expand Tradeweb’s Asia Pacific footprint and provide meaningful opportunities for domestic and global clients.

The deal is currently still in discussion and remains subject to Yieldbroker stockholder approval and regulatory reviews.