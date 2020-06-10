White label trading platform Tradesmarter announces relaunch as monthly flat rate product

Tradesmarter provides an all-in-one proprietary platform for OTC trading FX, CFD and Cryptocurrency. The company also offers a Robinhood-like mobile platform called WOW Mobile available in iOS and Android.

White label trading solution Tradesmarter has just announced that it is restructuring its fee structure from volume-based pricing to a monthly flat rate, a fintech industry first.

Tradesmarter offers a wide range of CFD asset classes with Forex and digital asset liquidity via direct FIX API or via OneZero hub.

Ben Horovitz, COO of Tradesmarter, commented on the news:

By relaunching Tradesmarter as a complete B2B solution with clear published flat-fee pricing, we bring new transparency standards to the industry and offer our clients real turn-key solution that fits their budget. Whether you are a small start-up, an established broker or an IB looking to add more verticals to his operation, adding Tradesmarter solution to your offering is now easier and more accessible than ever. Deployment is fast, enabling a brokerage to be up and running in only a few days.

Tradesmarter features an AI-powered personal assistant so clients can read news, watch video breaking news, view trading education and platform tutorials and more. Its fully integrated trading academy includes 155+ lessons and fully branded daily video news edition updated in every trading session.