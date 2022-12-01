TP ICAP obtains FCA registration for institutional crypto exchange

Steffy Bogdanova
December 1, 2022 3:10 pm

London-based broker TP ICAP today has announced that its wholesale exchange for crypto assets, Fusion Digital Assets, has registered with UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The new crypto trading venue will be available for institutional market participants only and will be operated by Tullett Prebon (Europe) Limited.

Duncan Trenholme, Co-Head of Digital Assets at TP ICAP Group, said:

Duncan Trenholme, TP ICAP

Duncan Trenholme
Source: LinkedIn

Despite growing demand from our traditional client base, until now the wholesale digital assets market has lacked the credible infrastructure and assurance necessary for them to allocate capital. Fusion Digital Assets addresses this need. Its distinct attributes – namely a segregated model, TP ICAP’s track record of operating venues, and our means to distribute – are well recognised and trusted by institutional market participants.

TP ICAP

The platform will use the TP ICAP’s electronic OTC platform, Fusion, to give clients access to a non-custodial cryptoasset exchange for order matching and trade execution. Fusion Digital Assets will offer diversified liquidity from market makers around the world to its clients.

Trenholme added:

Over time, we believe blockchain will lead to the tokenisation of traditional asset classes. This will result in a more efficient, automated, and risk-mitigated trading and settlement process for financial markets. Fusion Digital Assets positions us well to grasp the opportunities that this change will bring.

