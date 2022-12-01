TP ICAP obtains FCA registration for institutional crypto exchange

London-based broker TP ICAP today has announced that its wholesale exchange for crypto assets, Fusion Digital Assets, has registered with UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
The new crypto trading venue will be available for institutional market participants only and will be operated by Tullett Prebon (Europe) Limited.
Duncan Trenholme, Co-Head of Digital Assets at TP ICAP Group, said:
Despite growing demand from our traditional client base, until now the wholesale digital assets market has lacked the credible infrastructure and assurance necessary for them to allocate capital. Fusion Digital Assets addresses this need. Its distinct attributes – namely a segregated model, TP ICAP’s track record of operating venues, and our means to distribute – are well recognised and trusted by institutional market participants.