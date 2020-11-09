TP ICAP reports 19% YoY fall in Total Global Broking in Q3 2020

London-based broker TP ICAP announced has released a trading update for the nine months and third quarter ended 30 September 2020.

TP ICAP reported that revenue for the first nine months reached £1,378m and only 1% lower than the prior year on a constant currency basis (2% lower as reported).

The revenue for the third quarter was lower than the strong prior year and was 16% lower at constant exchange rates (19% lower as reported). Revenue from the broking businesses was 18% lower in the quarter at constant exchange rates (20% as reported). Revenue in Data & Analytics, mainly subscription based, was 9% higher than the prior year at constant exchange rates (3% as reported) as growth accelerated towards the year end as a result of investments made in the business.