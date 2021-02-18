TP ICAP Group appoints Andrew Polydor as Head of Global Markets

Market infrastructure provider TP ICAP Group has announced the appointment of Andrew Polydor as Head of Global Markets.

In the newly created position, Polydor will oversee the Group’s Global Broking division. The new responsibility will be in addition to his current role as head of TP ICAP’s Energy & Commodities division which he has held for the past 12 years. Polydor will be supported in leading and growing the E&C franchise by two deputy heads who the Group said it will be announced soon.

TP ICAP’s Global Broking division services markets in Rates, FX & Money Markets, Emerging Markets, Equities and Credit products. In 2019, Global Broking’s revenues reached £1.2 billion.