TP ICAP Group appoints Andrew Polydor as Head of Global Markets

Market infrastructure provider TP ICAP Group has announced the appointment of Andrew Polydor as Head of Global Markets.
In the newly created position, Polydor will oversee the Group’s Global Broking division. The new responsibility will be in addition to his current role as head of TP ICAP’s Energy & Commodities division which he has held for the past 12 years. Polydor will be supported in leading and growing the E&C franchise by two deputy heads who the Group said it will be announced soon.
TP ICAP’s Global Broking division services markets in Rates, FX & Money Markets, Emerging Markets, Equities and Credit products. In 2019, Global Broking’s revenues reached £1.2 billion.
Nicolas Breteau, Group CEO of TP ICAP, said:
Andrew’s proven capability to build industry-leading businesses positions him well to take our Global Broking franchise to the next level and continue to drive growth in E&C. He is forward-thinking when it comes to innovation and deploying technology, is entrepreneurial, pragmatic, and brings a dynamic, highly focused approach to execution.
As such, he is the ideal candidate to implement our electronification, aggregation and diversification strategy across our Markets activity globally, and, in so doing, extend our market leadership position.
Andrew Polydor commented:
I am delighted to be taking up this role at such an important time for Global Broking and E&C. I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues to implement our progressive strategy and enhance how we serve our clients.
Polydor started his career in Financial Markets in 1982 before moving on to set up Prebon Energy Sydney in the late 1990s, a prominent broker in the Australian power market. He also established Prebon Environmental Consultancy Services, a pioneer in the carbon markets. Polydor later moved to London to run Prebon’s growing energy business in Europe and was promoted to Global Head of E&C at Tullett Prebon in 2008, becoming CEO of TP ICAP E&C in 2016.