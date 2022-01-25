Fidelity launches RegTech business Saifr

Fidelity Investments revealed the launch of its RegTech business unit, Saifr.

The RegTech entity offers human augmentation tools to help financial institutions facilitate the creation, review, and approval of public communications to mitigate brand, reputational, and regulatory risk.

Saifr uses a set of Natural Language Processing (NLP) models which were trained on tens of millions of compliance-reviewed data records. The company offers two solutions, SaifrReviewTM and SaifrScanTM, which facilitate collaboration between marketing and compliance teams, making compliant communications faster.

With Saifr’s solutions computers to do the monotonous compliance review and marketers and compliance teams are free to focus on the creative and complex details of the review.