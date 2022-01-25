Fidelity launches RegTech business Saifr

Fidelity Investments revealed the launch of its RegTech business unit, Saifr.
The RegTech entity offers human augmentation tools to help financial institutions facilitate the creation, review, and approval of public communications to mitigate brand, reputational, and regulatory risk.
Saifr uses a set of Natural Language Processing (NLP) models which were trained on tens of millions of compliance-reviewed data records. The company offers two solutions, SaifrReviewTM and SaifrScanTM, which facilitate collaboration between marketing and compliance teams, making compliant communications faster.
With Saifr’s solutions computers to do the monotonous compliance review and marketers and compliance teams are free to focus on the creative and complex details of the review.
Vall Herard, Managing Director of Saifr, Fidelity Labs, said:
Ensuring that marketing materials are compliant with various regulatory rules requires multiple touchpoints inside and outside an organization, including content creation, compliance feedback, revisions, e-mail, and workflow hand-offs. As a result, the process can be inefficient and create the opportunity for friction and risk.
Saifr’s AI solutions create a human-machine partnership that streamlines the compliance process from content creation through the regulatory filing process. By minimizing friction throughout this process, Saifr frees up time for content creators, marketers, copy editors, legal, and compliance specialists to focus on the value-added details.
Saifr’s products
Saifr’s products flag non-compliant language and images in both written content and videos before the first round of review by compliance professionals. Its AI engine learns continuously through user-in-the-loop interaction, private and third-party public data, and regulatory updates.:
SaifrReview is Saifr’s primary platform. It offers intuitive workflow tool assists content creation, including written materials, social media, audio, and video assets. The platform provides immediate risk scoring and disclosure detection during document creation, as well as suggestions before final sign-off.
SaifrScan is API-as-a-Service tool which analyzes and scores a firm’s communications and flags possible compliance risks in a detailed report. The solution supports models for analyzing textual, image, or video input for possible regulatory and corporate compliance violations.
Mona Vernon, Head of Fidelity Labs added:
Saifr harnesses the massive amount of compliance data at its disposal and the power of deep learning models to augment the work of content creators and compliance professionals. Saifr’s solutions streamline the compliance review process all in one platform to support efficient collaboration between marketing, legal, compliance and external consultants.
