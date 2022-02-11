ThinkMarkets obtains $40 million growth capital funding package

Australian-headquartered global brokerage brand ThinkMarkets today revealed the recent successful closing of a $40 million funding package. The company highlighted that the funding package will enable growth across its new and existing business initiatives in 20222.
One of the components of the funding package is a $10 million pre-IPO convertible equity investment, which is supported by existing shareholder, Regal Funds Management. The funding was completed directly by the company, with US headquartered global investment bank, Chardan, acting as lead financial advisor.
The company also secured $30 million senior secured debt facility, provided by Mars Growth, a Liquidity Group and MUFG joint venture fund. This facility was completed through the use of Liquidity Group’s artificial intelligence platform Liquidity Analytics and was introduced to ThinkMarkets by Singapore-based ARC Investments.
Ron Daniel, Co-Founder & CEO, Liquidity Group, commented:
Our exceptional growth in recent years has been underpinned by a significant increase in products available on our world leading multi asset trading platform. Our ambitions to continue to rapidly scale are entrenched in strong geographical expansion plans and significant new product developments to benefit our client’s trading and wealth management needs in an increasingly borderless investing world. This funding package, supported by leading institutional investors, gives our business the liquidity to scale rapidly in line with our business growth objectives. I thank all the investors who participated and look forward to introducing ThinkMarkets to an increasing number of global trading and wealth management participants.
