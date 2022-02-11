ThinkMarkets obtains $40 million growth capital funding package

Australian-headquartered global brokerage brand ThinkMarkets today revealed the recent successful closing of a $40 million funding package. The company highlighted that the funding package will enable growth across its new and existing business initiatives in 20222.

One of the components of the funding package is a $10 million pre-IPO convertible equity investment, which is supported by existing shareholder, Regal Funds Management. The funding was completed directly by the company, with US headquartered global investment bank, Chardan, acting as lead financial advisor.

The company also secured $30 million senior secured debt facility, provided by Mars Growth, a Liquidity Group and MUFG joint venture fund. This facility was completed through the use of Liquidity Group’s artificial intelligence platform Liquidity Analytics and was introduced to ThinkMarkets by Singapore-based ARC Investments.