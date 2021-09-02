ThinkMarkets introduces Liquidity.net for institutional and professional clients

The new solution has integrated a number of top-tier technology vendors and will service banks, brokers, hedge funds and asset managers by leveraging its prime broker relationships. Liquidiy.net’s Multi-Asset Pricing engine allows for the addition of new liquidity into the market, as well as pricing alongside Tier-1 liquidity. Liquidity.net provides traditional prime of prime partnership, as well as a white label offering through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and Integral.

Liquidity.net is a registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority and has offices in London and Dubai.

ThinkMarkets has launched a new multi-asset offering via its prime broker partnerships, Liquidity.net. The new product is aimed at servicing institutional and professional clients.

Its offering includes FX, CFDs, commodities and cryptocurrencies. Liquidity.net’s services are backed ThinkMarkets’ infrastructure, established over the past decade.

ThinkMarkets has several datacentres across all major trading centres worldwide. The company aims to bridge the gap between Prime Brokers and institutional clients.

Liquidity.net has teamed up with Equinix to manage data center locations via its global infrastructureThe partnership results in a reliable connections and fast execution speeds. Liquidity.net has also partnered with leading third-party providers, such as oneZero, Spotex, Integral, Fastmatch, and EuronextFX.

Co-founder & Director of ThinkMarkets, Faizan Anees commented:

We are thrilled to expand our business with an institutional offering. Our prime broker relationships enable us to deliver customized & tailored trading conditions to all participants in the institutional and professional marketplace.

Anees added:

With an established team of professionals and a tried and tested infrastructure, we stand ready to meet the needs clients have in the market. Backed by safety and security of our FCA license in the UK, we are excited to launch a product offering which institutional clients can trust and rely on.

Led by Mukrram Ali, the team behind Liquidity.net is made up of financial and technology experts with strong industry experience. Ali’s expertise will drive the growth for Liquidity.net across multiple continents. He has held a senior role at one of the leading bridge-technology providers. He also brings to his new role a vast experience in institutional trading services at leading FX providers.

Mukrram Ali, Managing Director for Liquidity.net, said:

I’m delighted to join ThinkMarkets to head Liquidity.net. We are strongly committed to disrupt the market with reliable infrastructure, top-tier prime broking relationship, and our ability to provide access to a unique liquidity offering for our clients.

Last month, ThinkMarkets became Liverpool FC‘s new Official Global Trading Partner, allowing the broker to promote its brand, its multi-asset trading products and its platforms.