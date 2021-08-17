ThinkMarkets signs sponsorship deal with Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC announced that global online trading broker ThinkMarkets has become its new Official Global Trading Partner.

Established in 2010, ThinkMarkets has offices around the world including in London, Melbourne, Dubai, Tokyo, as well as hubs in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and South Africa. The broker will work with the club to deliver access to a wide range of financial trading markets to Liverpool FC supporters around the globe.

This partnership aims to bring forward market access and technology. ThinkMarkets have the opportunity to promote its brand, its multi-asset trading products and its platforms.