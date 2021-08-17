ThinkMarkets signs sponsorship deal with Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC announced that global online trading broker ThinkMarkets has become its new Official Global Trading Partner.
Established in 2010, ThinkMarkets has offices around the world including in London, Melbourne, Dubai, Tokyo, as well as hubs in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and South Africa. The broker will work with the club to deliver access to a wide range of financial trading markets to Liverpool FC supporters around the globe.
This partnership aims to bring forward market access and technology. ThinkMarkets have the opportunity to promote its brand, its multi-asset trading products and its platforms.
Matt Scammell, commercial director, Liverpool FC, said:
A leader in its field that fosters innovation and delivers on quality experiences, values that resonate deeply through the club, we are very happy to add ThinkMarkets as our newest partner.
Our worldwide following will generate global exposure for ThinkMarkets, whilst their core markets benefit from tremendous numbers of Liverpool FC supporters. Through this new partnership, we look forward to working closely together in offering our fans activities and experiences to bring them even closer to the club.
Through this deal, ThinkMarkets will also obtain digital assets, club hospitality and matchday sponsorship to drive acquisition and leverage engagement opportunities for its clients, while reaching fans through exclusive experiences.
Nauman Anees, CEO and Co-Founder at ThinkMarkets, said:
ThinkMarkets is proud to be the Official Global Trading Partner of Liverpool FC and excited to bring global market access to Liverpool FC fans around the world. We look forward to exploring the synergies between trading and football strategy throughout our partnership.