StoneX launches Prime Direct offering

StoneX Group’s Prime Services Division has released its new Prime Direct offering. It utilizes the company’s Prime Brokerage technology to bridge the gap between full-service Prime Brokerage services larger managers use and discount brokerage options offered to emerging investors.

The Prime Direct offering provides the same service to family offices, hedge funds, and other professional clients. The same institutional routing and systems by full-service Prime brokerages is available to them, but in a direct-to-client format which involves the StoneX Equities Pro platform, available in web, mobile, and desktop formats that can be used interchangeably.

Ben Brown, Managing Director of Business Development for Prime Services at StoneX, said: