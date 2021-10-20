Menu

StoneX launches Prime Direct offering

October 20, 2021


StoneX Group’s Prime Services Division has released its new Prime Direct offering. It utilizes the company’s Prime Brokerage technology to bridge the gap between full-service Prime Brokerage services larger managers use and discount brokerage options offered to emerging investors.

The Prime Direct offering provides the same service to family offices, hedge funds, and other professional clients. The same institutional routing and systems by full-service Prime brokerages is available to them, but in a direct-to-client format which involves the StoneX Equities Pro platform, available in web, mobile, and desktop formats that can be used interchangeably.

Ben Brown, Managing Director of Business Development for Prime Services at StoneX, said:

StoneX is continuing to push the envelope when it comes giving our clients access to the technological solutions needed to trade the US equities and options markets at an institutional level. As many other firms look for ways to monetize their customer’s trade flow, we’ve actively developed a platform that uses the same routing protocols institutional traders use to avoid unnecessary fees.

Clients can access the Prime Direct Platform via StoneX’s digital platform allowing them to trade US equity and options while leveraging StoneX’s white-glove service and technical expertise. The Prime Direct offering is designed to make prime brokerage services that are provided by top-tier financial institutions to clients with the institutional-grade algo order routing that emerging fund managers are used to.

Users with a StoneX account will be able to easily activate Prime Direct and benefit from the professional trading capabilities in a way that is fast, inexpensive, and supported by high level of customer service.

Douglas Nelson, Managing Director – Co-Head of Prime Services at StoneX Financial Inc., added:

We’re excited to have this opportunity to leverage our tech platform to offer the best and most economical solutions to emerging managers and family offices.  As we constantly look to evolve our platform to meet the needs of new managers, we strive to continue providing all of our customers with the same high touch service we’ve been known for throughout the industry.

