LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Bequant launches crypto prime brokerage for institutional investors

Institutional May 15, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Digital asset services firm Bequant yesterday announced the launch of prime brokerage service for institutional clients, providing them with easier access to liquidity, custody, lending and other products.

Bequant has several services and pools of liquidity to help institutional clients trade and expand their portfolios at a low transactional cost. The company offers additional services like collateral management tools, smart order routing, leveraged trade execution and OTC block trading.

Bequant CEO George Zarya commented:

George Zarya

We are tailored to a lot of quant [hedge funds] and our clients typically look at trading through automated strategies, arbitrage, you name it. What they require is … one account to access liquidity pools, manage collateral and gain access to lending.

Traditionally, prime brokerage refers to a bundle of specialized services investment banks offer and securities dealer offer to hedge fund clients. There a few prime brokers in the crypto world with Tagomi, a New York-based prime broker, being Bequant’s biggest competitor

Bequant announces crypto prime brokerage for institutional clients

Gibraltar-based crypto exchange Huobi offers their own brokerage services as an additional service for institutional clients, although finding companies that offer full range of prime brokerage tools is rare.

Headquartered in London, Bequant offers its clients access to spot trading at exchanges and OTC desks. Zarya has said that the firm plans to offer derivative liquidity pools access in the future.

Bequant’ CEO also said that the company has 18 different liquidity sources including seven crypto exchanges with plans to expand to 30 by the end of the year.

Alex Mascioli, head of institutional services at Bequant said:

It’s important to know that centralized servicing is really important for the institutional players. We’re becoming a one-stop shop for these places to consolidate a fragmented market right now.

Related News

arrow
X
INTL FCStone rebranding to StoneX Group awaits shareholder vote…InstitutionalThe rebranding will cover all of INTL FCStone’s regulatory profiles around the world and will not require any significant action by clients and part…

Bequant launches crypto prime brokerage for institutional investors

1
X
CLS’ ADV down 30% MoM in AprilInstitutional  Average daily traded volume submitted to CLS by product (USD trillion)* April 2019 March 2020 April 2020 Swap 0.095 0.129 0.086 Spot 1.175 1.358 1.…

Send this to a friend