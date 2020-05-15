Bequant launches crypto prime brokerage for institutional investors

Digital asset services firm Bequant yesterday announced the launch of prime brokerage service for institutional clients, providing them with easier access to liquidity, custody, lending and other products.

Bequant has several services and pools of liquidity to help institutional clients trade and expand their portfolios at a low transactional cost. The company offers additional services like collateral management tools, smart order routing, leveraged trade execution and OTC block trading.

Bequant CEO George Zarya commented:

We are tailored to a lot of quant [hedge funds] and our clients typically look at trading through automated strategies, arbitrage, you name it. What they require is … one account to access liquidity pools, manage collateral and gain access to lending.

Traditionally, prime brokerage refers to a bundle of specialized services investment banks offer and securities dealer offer to hedge fund clients. There a few prime brokers in the crypto world with Tagomi, a New York-based prime broker, being Bequant’s biggest competitor