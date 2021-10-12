Industry veteran Peter Delahunt joins StoneX Fixed Income Division

StoneX Group Inc today announced the addition of Peter Delahunt to its Fixed Income Division as Managing Director- Municipal Securities.
In his new role, Delahunt will be responsible for building out the StoneX Municipal Securities team in addition to making new product offerings available to clients.
Anthony Di Ciollo, Co-Head of the Fixed Income Division, commented:
Peter brings an abundance of experience and perspective on Municipal bonds that will be instrumental as we continue to build out that aspect of our business. We welcome him to the team and look forward to leveraging his experiences in municipal bonds.
Delahunt joins StoneX with a vast experience in the Municipal Bond space. He spent twenty-six years at Raymond James Financial, where he worked as a Quantitative Analyst, Institutional Portfolio Manager and National Sales Manager establishing himself as a Municipal Bond Trading expert. In this time period he earned multiple licenses and is a Registered Securities Representative and a Municipal Securities Principal.
Jim Pietkiewicz, Managing Director of Municipal Securities, added:
The growth we are having at StoneX, especially in this division, calls for people with insights in this landscape that will contribute to our success forward and allow us to continue providing our clients access to a new segment of the market. Peter fills that need and no doubt will make a fine addition to our team.