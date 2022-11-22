Britannia expands Prime Brokerage services with FX and commodity CFDs

Britannia Financial Group today revealed its brokerage business arm, Britannia Global Masrket Limited, has expanded its Prime Brokerage offering which now includes trading of FX, Index and Commodity CFDs.

According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, the new offering will be supported by technology platforms such as Lucera, PrimeXM, MetaQuotes and MaxxTrader.

Additionally, the Group’s partnerships with financial services technology providers, will support it in providing aggregation software, low-latency connectivity, institutional-grade hosting solutions and MT4/MT5 Bridging and White Labels, to its clients.