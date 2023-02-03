Britannia Financial Group announces organisational changes

Following Britannia’s heavy focus on horizontal expansion, building its global client offering through acquisition, we are now building vertically to create a strong internal framework for success. These organisational changes demonstrate the growth Britannia has seen over the past few years and will support our ambitious plans moving forward. I am pleased to promote individuals across the group who have demonstrated their continued commitment to the firm and will provide the entire management team with unparalleled knowledge and expertise as we continue to grow.

Britannia Financial Group today revealed today it has made changes to its organization after a period of growth. The changes aim to strengthen the Group’s operational framework whilst adding focus as Britannia continues to grow its services, client base and geographic reach.

Britannia Global Masrket

The Group’s brokerage business arm, Britannia Global Masrket Limited, has appointed Steve Pettitt as CEO. Current CEO, Ian Johnson will remain in his position until the transition is complete to ensure smooth handover. Pettitt currently serves as Director of Sales and has been instrumental in the growth of the company over the last two years.

Britannia Financial Group

Britannia appointed Sam Gunter as its first Head of Business Development. In his new role, he focus on the Group’s organic growth initiatives and on building new revenue streams. Most recently, he has served as Head of FX Trading and in that position, he has built Britannia’s FX offering substantially.

Alessandro Pacciana will take up the role of as Group Head of Sales for the Group. With more than 25 years in multi asset sales, he brings a wealth of experience.

Additionally, Vincent Garcia was named Head of Wealth Management. His responsibility will include implementing a global strategy for the Group’s wealth management division. He will focus on Britannia’s offering in London and Geneva whilst working closely with the Bahamas office to ensure consistency and growth across this business unit.

Earlier in November last year, Group revealed that Britannia Global Markets expanded its Prime Brokerage offering which now includes trading of FX, Index and Commodity CFDs.