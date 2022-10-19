Spectrum Markets sees turnover jump of 136% in Q3

Pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, Spectrum Markets, released today a third quarter business update. The company continued its positive momentum.
In the three months between July and September, securitised derivatives traded on the exchange reached 401 million, jumping 102% form 198 million during the third quarter of 2021.
According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, during the third quarter, the company also witnessed a strong demand for out-of-hours trading, which accounts for one third of the registered trading activity.
Furthermore, the total value turnover for the quarter hit €836 million, recording an increase of 136% on yearly basis.
During the second quarter of 2022, the company’s total value of turnover stood at €879 million in Q2, up by 250% year-on-year.
Nicky Maan, Spectrum Markets CEO, commented:
Nicky Maan Source: LinkedIn
I’m very happy to announce another strong quarter, in which we hit a new record high for the volume of securitised derivatives traded on Spectrum. We continue to progress our ambitious growth plans, and are looking forward to making public some major announcements for our business before the end of the year.
Maan added:
In the months ahead we will further expand our range of products and partners, and continue to develop our ‘plug and play’ trading infrastructure around Europe, offering brokers and issuers a new trading experience on our venue.
