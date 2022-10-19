Spectrum Markets sees turnover jump of 136% in Q3

Pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, Spectrum Markets, released today a third quarter business update. The company continued its positive momentum.

In the three months between July and September, securitised derivatives traded on the exchange reached 401 million, jumping 102% form 198 million during the third quarter of 2021.

According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, during the third quarter, the company also witnessed a strong demand for out-of-hours trading, which accounts for one third of the registered trading activity.