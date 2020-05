FXSpotStream has just released its volume report for the month of April, reporting a decrease in ADV last month, following March’s all-time high.

FXSpotStream’s Q1 2020 ADV was USD49.121 billion, a 33% increase when compared to the same period in Q1 2019.

FXSpotStream’s Q1 2020 ADV makes FXSpotStream the fastest growing eFX venue in 2020 continuing the run of fastest growing service since January 2018.

FXSpotStream’s ADV YoY (Apr ’20 vs Apr ’19) increased 6.30%.