Trading app Robinhood files for IPO

Robinhood is going forward despite recent public-relations troubles. The online brokerage filed confidentially for initial public offering (IPO) on Monday.

Robinhood showed confidence in its future with a short statement on Tuesday afternoon it has submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for IPO.

The Silicon Valley startup did not disclose when it expects to go through with its plans or how many shares it is planning to sell.

The announcement stated:

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

Bloomberg, which first reported the news, said that Robinhood has selected Nasdaq for the listing.