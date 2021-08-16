Saxo Markets Australia reduces prices on US and ASX equities

Saxo Markets announced a suite of price reductions today aiming to provide Australian investors lower costs when trading ASX and US equities.

According to the official announcement, the price reductions came in effect today. The minimum commission will be lowered to AUD 5, from AUD 6.99 for ASX shares and ETFs, and to a minimum of USD 4, from USD 9.90 for US shares and ETFs.

Saxo noted that its commission and fee structure is transparent, without platform fees and inactivity fees. As part of the price reduction, the online trading and investment specialist offers foreign currency accounts allowing investors to save on FX conversion fees when trading international markets. With the foreign currency account, investors can avoid paying an FX conversion fee on each trade. There are conversion fees applied only when investors deposit or withdraw funds from the foreign currency account.